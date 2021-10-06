Photos from Alyssa Valdez's Twitter and Instagram

(UPDATED) Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez ventured into a different court as she has been named as the first celebrity housemate to be part of the upcoming “Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity.”

Arguably the most popular volleyball player in the country, Valdez was formally introduced on Wednesday as a celebrity housemate for the 10th season of the hit reality series.

Bianca Gonzales, alongside Enchong Dee and Melai Cantiveros, revealed the news to Valdez on Kumu, who was waiting in a hotel for her medical clearance.

Valdez was elated to try a new journey but vowed to still showcase her love for sports even inside the "PBB" house.

Let's all welcome our first official celebrity housemate, Ang Heartstrong Phenom ng Batangas, Alyssa Valdez! #PBBigCelebReveal pic.twitter.com/xhsN6jq4Ez — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBKumunity) October 6, 2021

"One probably because I really want to explore pa and discover myself as an individual na mas malayo sa sports. Second, gusto ko ma-inspire 'yung mga kabataan natin. Makapasok man ako sa 'PBB' house 'di ko makakalimutan kung saan ako nagsimula which is volleyball," she said of her reasons for joining the reality show.

The athlete believed it is also the right time to join "PBB" as she has no tournaments at the moment.

"This was the longest na 'di ako nagte-training talaga face to face. Hopefully marami akong matutunan dito na makakapag-strong pa ng personality ko, mas makilala ko pa sarili ko," Valdez added.

Nakatanggap ako ng sulat mula kay #BigBrother!! Abangan ako mamayang 6pm sa aking official kumu account: AlyssaValdez



Ano kaya ang papagawa ni kuya sakin?? https://t.co/hMCuuFiLdE



See you later!! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/gG9yX3f0hA — Alyssa Valdez (@AlyssaValdez2) October 6, 2021

She added that her boyfriend, basketball player Kiefer Ravena, is in full support in her "PBB" journey. Ravena is currently in Japan playing in the B.League.

Before bidding goodbye to the outside world, Valdez asked her fans for support.

"Maraming maraming salamat po. Sana patuloy n'yo kong suportahan sa journey ko sa 'PBB.' Medyo bago ito pero sana magkakasama pa rin tayo," Valdez said.

Hours before the confirmation, volleyball fans trooped to Twitter to support Valdez’s new endeavor after a teaser was released on the show's social media accounts.

“She sets her boundAries to be Valuable!” the caption stated, highlighting letters A and V -- the initials of the athlete.

Valdez fueled further speculation when she tweeted a photo of her holding an envelope from “Pinoy Big Brother.”

“Nakatanggap ako ng sulat mula kay #BigBrother!!” Valdez said while encouraging netizens to tune in to Kumu.

The Phenom had a glimpse of what’s inside the famous yellow house in 2019 when she was asked to help the housemates play volleyball for their weekly task.

Valdez is one of the most celebrated volleyball players in the country, with two UAAP championships and three UAAP MVP titles with Ateneo de Manila University.

Aside from leading several club teams, she also took her talent abroad, playing in Taiwan and Thailand.

She is currently suiting up for the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) alongside former "PBB" housemate Michele Gumabao.