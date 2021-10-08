Photos from Alexa Ilacad's Instagram account

After her series of projects in television and movies, actress Alexa Ilacad will try her luck in the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” as she joins the celebrity edition of its 10th season.

Former “PBB” big winner Kim Chiu shared the good news on Friday to Ilacad, who has been in a hotel quarantine just before entering the famous Big Brother house.

But before Chiu announced the inclusion of the actress as celebrity housemate, Ilacad had to finish a plate full of noodles as part of Kuya’s task.

The “Init sa Magdamag” cast will join Alyssa Valdez, KD Estrada, Madam Inutz, Anji Salvacion, TJ Valderrama, Samantha Bernardo, Brenda Mage, and Eian Rances in the competition.

“I look forward na maipagluto ko sila. Makasama sila sa tasks. At maka-gain lang ng bagong experience na madadala ko habambuhay,” Ilacad said.

The actress joined the entertainment industry at a young age, landing a spot in now-defunct kiddie gag show “Goin’ Bulilit” from 2008 to 2013.

She has played numerous roles in different episodes of drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya” through the years.

Ilacad also appeared in several TV series such as “Luv U”, “Toda Max”, “The Good Son”, and “The Killer Bride.”

The actress also thrived in the big screen with several movie projects including the “Four Sisters Before The Wedding” where she portrayed the iconic Bobbie Salazar.