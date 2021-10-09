Photo from Karen Bordador's Instagram account

After her acquittal from a drug case, former radio DJ and model Karen Bordador considered her inclusion in the “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity edition a miracle.

On Saturday, Bordador was named one of the housemates who will be featured in the upcoming “Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity” Season 10.

Bordador joined the 11 other housemates that have been named so far by the reality show. They are Alyssa Valdez, KD Estrada, Madam Inutz, Anji Salvacion, TJ Valderrama, Samantha Bernardo, Brenda Mage, Eian Rances, Alexa Ilacad, Shanaia Gomez, and John Adajar.

“Nakakatuwa po talaga. Ang imposible ay posible talaga. Anything can happen if you believe, nagtiwala ka at nagdadasal ka, sobrang miracle sa akin,” she said.

Bordador recently made headlines after announcing the verdict on her illegal drug case, which put her behind bars for 5 years.

In her vlog entry she posted on Aug. 27, Bordador said the verdict came out last June 15, calling it one of the best news she ever received.

“On the 15th of June this year, I was acquitted. I was finally acquitted. I’ve been waiting for that day for the longest time. Every single day, I would pray, pray, pray, pray. When the verdict was announced, I super cried,” she said.

Recalling what happened prior to her arrest, Bordador maintained that she was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Prior to her arrest in 2016, Bordador entered the entertainment scene as a model before becoming a DJ for a local radio station Monster RX 93.1.

She was included in FHM's "100 Sexiest Women" list, and a former contestant on the romantic reality show, "I Do”, in 2014.

