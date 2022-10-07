MANILA -- Actress Maja Salvador dropped a big hint that her wedding with fiancé, businessman Rambo Nuñez, will happen soon.

This was after Salvador shared photos taken from her birthday celebration. She turned 34 last Wednesday, October 5.

On her Instagram post, Salvador announced that it will be her last birthday as a single woman.

"Last birthday as a single lady," she wrote in the caption.



Meanwhile, Nuñez uploaded a snap of the actress as he shared his sweet message for her special day.

In the caption, he wrote: "Happy Birthday My Love! YOU have a very big heart, YOU love making people happy and YOU are very selfless. That is simply being YOU! And that’s why I Love YOU!"

In the comment section of Nuñez's post, fans and fellow celebrities sent their birthday greetings for Salvador, among them Dimples Romana, Ruffa Gutierrez and Arci Muñoz.

Salvador and Nuñez announced their engagement in April.

In a June 2020 interview, Salvador said she felt she was finally home when she reunited with Nunez, who first became her boyfriend when she was just 21. Salvador also believes they made the right choice by giving their relationship a second chance.

Salvador is set to return to ABS-CBN in a new series with Richard Gutierrez, Jake Cuenca and Sue Ramirez.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC