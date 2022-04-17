MANILA – Maja Salvador and her boyfriend Rambo Nuñez are now engaged.

The actress made the announcement via Instagram on Sunday night where she showed off the engagement ring Nuñez gave her.

“My new beginning @rambonunez,” she simply wrote in the caption before adding the ring and heart emojis.

Nuñez, for his part, shared photos of them together from the actual day that he proposed.

“The best part is yet to come my love @maja,” he wrote in the caption.

It is unclear when and where they actually got engaged, but the two spent the past week together in El Nido, Palawan.

Following the two’s announcement, their celebrity friends quickly flooded them with congratulatory messages.

“YESSSSS!!! Congratulations, you guys!” said Sarah Lahbati.

“Omg congratulations,” added Isabelle Daza.

Ruffa Gutierrez also commented and said: “Omggggg congratulations, Maj and Rambo!!”

As for Miles Ocampo, she said: “I love you, ate koooooooo!!!!!!!!!”

“Aww congrats you guys!!” said Lovi Poe.

In a June 2020 interview, Salvador said she felt she was finally home when she reunited with Nunez, who first became her boyfriend when she was just 21.

Salvador also believes they made the right choice by giving their relationship a second chance.

It was in March 2019 the actress confirmed that she got back together with her former boyfriend.