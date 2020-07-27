'I am home again': Maja Salvador opens up about relationship with Rambo Nunez

MANILA – “I am home again.”

This was how Maja Salvador felt when she reunited with Rambo Nunez, who first became her boyfriend when she was just 21.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Salvador shared that their relationship had to take the backseat since fans then were not as open about their idols dating people who are not from showbiz.

“Nung una namin ni Rambo, 21 years old ako noon... Siyempre bata pa naman, kailangan mong i-sacrifice. May ganun ng konti,” she said.

Several years later, Salvador believes they made the right choice by giving their relationship a second chance.

“Kasi siguro hindi enough 'yung ilang months lang kami noon. Naudlot talaga. Tapos iba din 'yung love ng family niya na ibinibigay sa akin. Ilang beses kaming may random na pagkikita, may certain feeling na 'yung naramdaman mo dati, parang meron pa rin,” she said.

When asked if she’s ready to settle down with Nunez, Salvador said: “Ano lang iyan, kung ibibigay ni God na ngayon, 'yun.”

She, however, said in jest that Gonzaga should be asking that question to her boyfriend.

“Inquire ko na lang si Rambo kung pwede siyang mag-yes dito sa 'I Feel U' [para siya ang sumagot niyan],” she said, laughing.

Salvador also revealed that the only possible reason that could make her take a break from showbiz is, not marriage, but having kids.

“Siguro kapag nagkaroon ako ng anak… But hindi naman totally na wala. Feeling ko hindi ako mawawala sa industry pero magbibigay ako ng time naman para i-enjoy 'yung [pamilya ko],” she said.

It remains unclear when Salvador and Nunez started dating again, but in March 2019 the actress confirmed that she got back together with her former boyfriend.