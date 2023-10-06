MANILA -- Kim Chiu, Nadine Lustre, Janine Gutierrez are among the nominees for best actress at the 6th Entertainment Editors' Choice Awards for Movies, or "The Eddys" for short, it was revealed Thursday.

Kim Chiu ("Always"), Max Eigenmann (“12 Weeks”), Janine Guttierez (“Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin”), Nadine Lustre (“Greed”), Heaven Peralejo (“Nanahimik ang Gabi") and Rose Van Ginkel (“Kitty K-7”) are nominated for Best Actress, while Elijah Canlas (“Blue Room”), Baron Geisler (“Doll House”), Noel Trinidad (“Family Matters”), Ian Veneracion (“Nanahimik ang Gabi”) and JC de Vera ( “Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin”) are up for Best Actor.

Vying for Best Film are “Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin” (Firestarters, Viva Films), “Blue Room”( Heaven's Best Entertainment, Eyepoppers Multimedia Service, Fusee), “Doll House” (MavX Productions ), “Family Matters” (CineKo Productions ) and “Nanahimik ang Gabi” (Rein Entertainment).

Organized by the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors, the Eddys aims to encourage local filmmakers, producers, writers, and actors to continue pursuing their passion of creating films that mirror the realities of our society.

Details of the awards ceremonies will be announced soon.

Below is the full list of nominees:

BEST FILM

1. “Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin,” Firestarters, Viva Films

2. “Blue Room,” Heaven's Best Entertainment, Eyepoppers Multimedia Service, Fusee

3. “Doll House,” MavX Productions

4. “Family Matters,” CineKo Productions

5. “Nanahimik ang Gabi,” Rein Entertainment

BEST DIRECTOR

1. Marla Ancheta, “Doll House”

2. Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan, “Blue Room”

3. Real S. Florido, “Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin”

4. Nuel Crisostomo Naval, “Family Matters”

5. Shugo Praico, “Nanahimik ang Gabi”

BEST ACTRESS

1. Kim Chiu, "Always"

2. Max Eigenmann, “12 Weeks”

3. Janine Guttierez, “Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin”

4. Nadine Lustre, “Greed”

5. Heaven Peralejo, “Nanahimik ang Gabi"

6. Rose Van Ginkel, “Kitty K-7”

BEST ACTOR

1. Elijah Canlas, “Blue Room”

2. Baron Geisler, “Doll House”

3. Noel Trinidad, “Family Matters”

4. Ian Veneracion, “Nanahimik ang Gabi”

5. JC de Vera, “Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

1. Mylene Dizon, “Family Matters”

2. Matet de Leon, “An Inconvenient Love”

3. Althea Ruedas, “Doll House”

4. Ruby Ruiz, “Ginhawa”

5. Nikki Valdez, “Family Matters”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

1. Nonie Buencamino, “Family Matters”

2. Mon Confiado, “Nanahimik ang Gabi”

3. Soliman Cruz, “Blue Room”

4. Sid Lucero, “Reroute”

5. Dido dela Paz, “Ginhawa”

BEST SCREENPLAY

1. Anna Isabelle Matutina, “12 Weeks”

2. Mel Mendoza del Rosario, “Family Matters”

3. Shugo Praico, “Nanahimik ang Gabi”

4. Onay Sales-Camero, “Doll House”

5. Racquel Villavicencio, “Lampas Langit”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. Neil Daza, “Blue Room”

2. Yam Laranas, “Greed”

3. Tom Redoble, “Doll House”

4. Noel Teehankee, “An Inconvenient Love”

5. Moises Zee, “Nanahimik ang Gabi”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Marxie Maolen Fadul, “Blue Room”

2. Marielle Hizon, “Nanahimik ang Gabi”

3. Erik Manalo, “Doll House”

4. Cheska Salangsang, “An Inconvenient Love”

5. Elfren Palpan Vibar Jr., “Family Matters”

BEST EDITING

1. Vanessa de Leon, “Blue Room”

2. Michael Lacanilao and Anna Isabelle Matutina, “12 Weeks”

3. Noah Tonga, “Doll House”

4. Noah Tonga, “Mahal Kita Beksman”

5. Moises Zee, “Nananahimik ang Gabi”

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

1. Teresa Barrozo, “An Inconvenient Love”

2, Pipo Cifra, “Katips”

3. Jesse Lasaten, “Doll House”

4. Jazz Nicolas and Mikey Amistoso, “Blue Room”

5. Emerzon Tecson, “Mahal Kita Beksman”

BEST SOUND

1. Aizen Andrade, “How to Love Mr. Heartless”

2. Andrea Teresa Idioma and Emilio Bien Sparks, “Nananahimik ang Gabi”

3. Janina Mikaela Minglanilla and Michael Keanu Cruz, “Blue Room”

4. Immanuel Verona, “Reroute”

5. Immanuel Verona and Fatima Nerikka Salim, “LiveScream”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1. BB Studio, “Deleter”

2. Carl Regis Abuel, Tricia Bernasor, Geraldine Co, “LiveScream”

3. Gaspar Mangarin and Walter Monte, "Reroute"

4. John Anthony Wong, “Nananahimik ang Gabi”

5. Visual Magic, “Bahay Na Pula”

BEST THEME SONG

1. "Aking Mahal", (“Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told”) composed and sung by Atty. Ferdinand Topacio;

2. "Hihintayin Kita, (“Broken Blooms”) composed by Louie Ignacio and sung by Jeric Gonzales;

3. "Nais Ko" ("Yorme: The Isko Domagoso Story") composed by Joven Tan;

4. "Sa Hawak Mo" ("Family Matters") composed by Paulo Zarate and sung by Floyd Tena;

5. "Unang Araw ng Pag-iisa", (“Blue Room”) from the poem of Jeng Plata, composed by Mike Dagnalan and sung by Rebel Rebel.

