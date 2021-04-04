Jadaone’s ‘Fan Girl’ bags major awards at 4th Eddys

"Fan Girl", a film about an obsessed teenager who spent a night with her celebrity idol, bagged most of the major awards at the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival. Photo from Fan Girl's official Facebook page.

MANILA—"Fan Girl" bagged the major awards at the fourth Entertainment Editors' Choice Awards for Movies, or Eddys, organized by the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) held Sunday.

Directed by Antoinette Jadaone, "Fan Girl" — a film about an obsessed teenager who spent a night with her celebrity idol — won for Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Director.

Charlie Dizon was named best actress for her performance in "Fan Girl", while Paulo Avelino copped the best actor award for his role in the same film.

Jadaone, Dizon and Avelino took home the same awards at last year's Metro Manila Film Festival, also for "Fan Girl".

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture - Fan Girl

Best Director - Antoinette Jadaone (Fan Girl)

Best Actor - Paulo Avelino (Fan Girl)

Best Actress - Charlie Dizon (Fan Girl)

Best Supporting Actor - Edgar Allan Guzman (Coming Home)

Best Supporting Actress - Shaina Magdayao (Tagpuan)

Best Screenplay - Antoinette Jadaone (Fan Girl)

Best Cinematography - Rody Lacap (Magikland)

Best Visual Effects - Richard Francis & Ryan Grimarez (Magikland)

Best Musical Score - Tie - On Vodka, Beers And Regrets & The Boy Foretold By The Stars

Best Production Design - Ericson Navarro (Magikland)

Best Sound - Vincent Villa (Fan Girl)

Best Editing - Benjamin Tolentino (Fan Girl)

Best Original - Theme Song - Ulan (The Boy Foretold By The Stars)