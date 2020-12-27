Jadaone's 'Fan Girl' wins big in 2020 MMFF

"Fan Girl", a film about an obsessed teenager who spent a night with her celebrity idol, bagged most of the major awards at the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival. Photo from Fan Girl's official Facebook page.

MANILA - "Fan Girl" bagged the most awards at the the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival awards night Sunday.

Directed by Antoinette Jadaone, "Fan Girl" --a film about an obsessed teenager who spent a night with her celebrity idol-- bagged the awards for Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Screenplay, Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Director.

Charlie Dizon was named best actress for her performance in "Fan Girl", while Paulo Avelino bagged the best actor award for his role in the same film.

In her acceptance speech, Jadaone, who also wrote the screenplay for "Fan Girl", talked about how adults should show the youth who they should idolize.

"Sana lagi nating isipin na palakihin natin ang mga kabataan sa mapagpalayang Pilipinas, na ang kabataan ng pag-asa ng bayan at tayong mga matatanda ang dapat nagbibigay sa kabataan nito sa Pilipinas ng dapat nilang hangaan," she said.

Here is the full list of winners:

BEST VIRTUAL FLOAT

First place: "Magikland"

Second place: "Isa Pang Bahaghari"

Third place: "Fan Girl"

BEST STUDENT SHORT FILM

"Paano Maging Babae," De La Salle College of Saint Benilde

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Richard Francia, Ryan Grimarez (Central Digital Lab) for "Magikland"



BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Ericson Navarro (Magikland)

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Emerzon Texon (Magikland)

BEST EDITING

Benjamin Tolentino (Fan Girl)

BEST ORIGINAL THEME SONG

"Ulan" by Jhay Cura/ Pau Protacio (The Boy Foretold by the Stars)

BEST SOUND

Vincent Villa (Fan Girl)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Neil Daza (Fan Girl)

FPJ MEMORIAL AWARD

"Magikland"

GATPUNO ANTONIO J. VILLEGAS CULTURAL AWARDS

"Suarez: The Healing Priest"

GENDER SENSITIVITY AWARD

"The Boy Foretold by the Stars"

BEST SCREENPLAY

Antoinette Jadaone (Fan Girl)

BEST CHILD PEFORMER

Seiyo Masunaga (The Missing)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Shaina Magdayao (Tagpuan)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Michael de Mesa (Isa Pang Bahaghari)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Paulo Avelino (Fan Girl)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Charlie Dizon (Fan Girl)

BEST DIRECTOR

Antoinette Jadaone (Fan Girl)

BEST PICTURE

"Fan Girl"

Second place: "The Boy Foretold by the Stars

Third Place: "Tagpuan"

- with reports from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

