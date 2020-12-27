Jadaone's 'Fan Girl' wins big in 2020 MMFF

MANILA - "Fan Girl" bagged the most awards at the the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival awards night Sunday.
Directed by Antoinette Jadaone, "Fan Girl" --a film about an obsessed teenager who spent a night with her celebrity idol-- bagged the awards for Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Screenplay, Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Director.
Charlie Dizon was named best actress for her performance in "Fan Girl", while Paulo Avelino bagged the best actor award for his role in the same film.
In her acceptance speech, Jadaone, who also wrote the screenplay for "Fan Girl", talked about how adults should show the youth who they should idolize.
"Sana lagi nating isipin na palakihin natin ang mga kabataan sa mapagpalayang Pilipinas, na ang kabataan ng pag-asa ng bayan at tayong mga matatanda ang dapat nagbibigay sa kabataan nito sa Pilipinas ng dapat nilang hangaan," she said.
Here is the full list of winners:
BEST VIRTUAL FLOAT
First place: "Magikland"
Second place: "Isa Pang Bahaghari"
Third place: "Fan Girl"
BEST STUDENT SHORT FILM
"Paano Maging Babae," De La Salle College of Saint Benilde
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Richard Francia, Ryan Grimarez (Central Digital Lab) for "Magikland"
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Ericson Navarro (Magikland)
BEST MUSICAL SCORE
Emerzon Texon (Magikland)
BEST EDITING
Benjamin Tolentino (Fan Girl)
BEST ORIGINAL THEME SONG
"Ulan" by Jhay Cura/ Pau Protacio (The Boy Foretold by the Stars)
BEST SOUND
Vincent Villa (Fan Girl)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Neil Daza (Fan Girl)
FPJ MEMORIAL AWARD
"Magikland"
GATPUNO ANTONIO J. VILLEGAS CULTURAL AWARDS
"Suarez: The Healing Priest"
GENDER SENSITIVITY AWARD
"The Boy Foretold by the Stars"
BEST SCREENPLAY
Antoinette Jadaone (Fan Girl)
BEST CHILD PEFORMER
Seiyo Masunaga (The Missing)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Shaina Magdayao (Tagpuan)
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Michael de Mesa (Isa Pang Bahaghari)
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Paulo Avelino (Fan Girl)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Charlie Dizon (Fan Girl)
BEST DIRECTOR
Antoinette Jadaone (Fan Girl)
BEST PICTURE
"Fan Girl"
Second place: "The Boy Foretold by the Stars
Third Place: "Tagpuan"
- with reports from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News
