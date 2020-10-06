‘Gold is in!’ A2Z reveal instantly trends as Kapamilya viewers express excitement

A2Z’s gold logo reminded some Kapamilya fans of a memorable scene in the ABS-CBN teleserye ‘Wildflower,’ featuring Maja Salvador as the returning Lily Cruz in a golden gown. ABS-CBN programs will air on A2Z, Zoe Broadcasting Network’s newly rebranded Channel 11, starting Saturday, October 10. ABS-CBN.com/A2Z

MANILA — ABS-CBN became an instant trending topic on social media Tuesday with the announcement of its partnership with Zoe Broadcasting Network, which paves the way for some of its programs to return to free television.

On Twitter, “ABS-CBN” ranked among the top trends in the Philippines, with many Kapamilya fans expressing excitement with the unveiling of A2Z Channel 11, Zoe’s new brand that indicates its partnership with ABS-CBN.

As the logo of A2Z circulated online, netizens noted the gold font, with a number being reminded of the teleserye character Lily Cruz’s memorable line in “Wildflower.”

GOLD IS IN IKA NGA NI LILY CRUZ https://t.co/IGEmXIJArv — AC (@ItsACsLife) October 6, 2020

“Gold is in!” one netizen quipped, quoting Lily’s (Maja Salvador) comeback scene in the series after being thought dead.

The same meme featuring Lily as ABS-CBN circulated in May, when the network’s flagship newscast “TV Patrol” returned through digital platforms.

Others called the channel name “witty,” as they pointed out that it cleverly puts together the names of ABS-CBN Channel 2 and Zoe Broadcasting Network in a familiar abbreviation.

And this us the answer to last Friday’s hint.



A2Z Channel 11 begins broadcasting this Saturday, October 10! pic.twitter.com/N7RGLVTEum — Renz Daniel De Vera (@renzdvr) October 6, 2020

Ang witty ng A2Z Channel 11..#KapamilyaForever — Kapamilya Ako (@pjalmadro) October 6, 2020

Comedy superstar Vice Ganda meanwhile celebrated the announcement, tweeting, “Better days!”

Vice Ganda, an original mainstay of ABS-CBN’s flagship noontime program “It’s Showtime,” previously teased the partnership in a live episode.

“One plus one equals two; one and one equals 11!” Vice Ganda quipped in one segment, prompting speculation that “It’s Showtime” is one of the first ABS-CBN programs to be aired on A2Z.

A2Z will kick off its revamped programming on Saturday, October 10.