Zoe Channel 11 rebrands as A2Z, offers 'best type of programming' on free TV

MANILA -- Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc. on Tuesday announced the rebranding of Zoe Channel 11 to A2Z, which would become the home of the newest TV experience for Filipinos.

The rebranded channel will offer viewers with "uplifting and inspiring shows of life, love and hope, educational programs and local and foreign movies," Zoe Broadcasting Network said in a statement.

It will also show some ABS-CBN entertainment programs and movies through a blocktime arrangement as well as programs from licensors like Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN Asia), Knowledge Channel and others, the network said.

Some of the programs on Zoe’s Light TV 33 will also air on A2Z.

The refurbished channel's line-up of programs was crafted with the goal of fulfilling the spiritual, information and entertainment needs of Filipinos during the time of pandemic and beyond, said Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc. chairman and president Sherwin N. Tugna.

“Zoe Channel 11 TV gets a new name, a new look, and a new journey serving God and the Filipino people. We strive to provide Filipinos with the best type of programming and bring glory to the Lord above,” Tugna said.

The new A2Z will air on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on many cable and satellite TV like Sky Cable.

Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc. was founded by Bro. Eddie Villanueva.