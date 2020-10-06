ABS-CBN shows, movies return to free TV via Zoe deal

ABS-CBN displays its iconic blue, green and red solors on the day it was shut down, May 5, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA - ABS-CBN Corp said Tuesday some of its entertainment shows and movies would be seen on the A2Z channel 11, the newly rebranded Zoe TV 11 starting Oct. 10 "through an agreement between ABS-CBN and Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc."

"A2Z channel 11 will be seen on analog TV in Metro Manila and nearby provinces," ABS-CBN Corp said.

"ABS-CBN and Zoe are committed to work together to provide entertainment, public service programs, and educational content to the public," it added.

ABS-CBN shares surged on Monday closing at P10.58 a piece, up over 43 percent, as it said it was aware of "public speculation" that it would distribute content across additional platforms.

"We are aware that Zoe TV Channel 11 will be added to SkyCable’s channel line-up, in accordance with their advisory," ABS-CBN said in a disclosure.

Zoe TV Channel 11 is a "Christian, family-oriented and wholesome television and radio broadcasting," according to its website.

Zoe Broadcasting Network has been granted the legislative franchise and authority to operate AM, FM radio stations in key cities, a VHF TV channel 11 in Mega Manila and UHF TV Channels 33 in Mega Manila and Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

In July, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises denied a new broadcast franchise for ABS-CBN Corp permanently shutting down a major part of the media network.

ABS-CBN Corp. has since focused on digital initiatives to drive growth.

