From broadcast to livestreaming: ABS-CBN pivots to digital with 'Kapamilya Online Live'

MANILA - ABS-CBN Corp said Friday it has made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming, months after its free TV broadcast went off the air.

The shift will help the company meet the growing demand for content with the launch of its "Kapamilya Online Live" on August 1, ABS-CBN said in a statement.

Kapamilya Online Live, available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts, will live stream episodes of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “It’s Showtime,” “ASAP Natin ‘To,” “Love Thy Woman,” “A Soldier’s Heart,” “Magandang Buhay,” “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan,” and “Iba Yan," it said.

ABS-CBN News will continue to house news programs “TV Patrol” and “The World Tonight” on its Facebook page with 20 million followers, and YouTube channel with 9.83 million subscribers, the network said.

“By livestreaming our shows on our Facebook and YouTube accounts for free without any subscription fees, we hope to be able to reach more Filipinos and stay true to our promise to continue to serve Filipinos in whatever way we can,” ABS-CBN chief operating officer for broadcast Cory Vidanes said.



Viewers in the Philippines can also watch the programs of ABS-CBN, which launched the Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV nationwide last June.



ABS-CBN also operates iWant with over 11 million subscribers.

ABS-CBN recently disclosed that it would focus on businesses that do not require a legislative franchise, such as digital channels, cable, international licensing and distribution and production of streaming services.

The House Committee on Legislative Franchises earlier denied the network a fresh 25-year franchise.



News.abs-cbn.com is the official news website of ABS-CBN News.