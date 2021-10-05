Bela Padilla drops teaser of her directorial debut '366'

MANILA -- Actress Bela Padilla took to social media to share a teaser of the movie “366,” which marks her directorial debut.

"Remember how we laughed until we cried? " Padilla wrote on her Instagram page on Sunday, as she shared blac-and-white scenes from the movie showing her and Zanjoe Marudo, while a melancholic version of the Rivermaya song "You'll Be Safe Here" plays in the background.

Last February, Padilla announced that she finally finished filming "366."

She also wrote a lengthy post, thanking all those who helped make her dream come true, including Irene Villamor, whom she described as her mentor throughout the whole project, as well as her lead actors Marudo and JC Santos.

The release date of the movie has yet to be announced.

Prior to "366," Padilla co-wrote the hit movies "Camp Sawi" (2016) and "Last Night" (2017).

In 2019, she also created, co-wrote and co-produced the romantic flick "Apple of My Eye" for iWant.

