Bela Padilla finishes shooting her directorial debut '366'

MANILA – Bela Padilla has officially finished filming the movie “366,” which marked her directorial debut.

On her Instagram page on Saturday, Padilla wrote a lengthy post as she thanked everyone who made this dream of hers materialize.

“Every person on our team pulled through and moved as safely and efficiently as possible. It is my first time to shoot a film with half the crew we worked with before the pandemic, but we did it, and it’s possible,” she said.

The first person Padilla thanked was Irene Villamor, who she described as her mentor throughout the whole stint.

“Direk Ayrin, thank you for guiding me and for being such a positive mentor. I felt so comfortable and at ease because I knew you were with me every step of the way,” she said.

“Gone are the days of oppressive heads on set that scrutinize your possible wrong choices. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she added.

Padilla also took time to thank all the people who helped her behind the camera.

To end her post, Padilla gave a shoutout to her lead actors, Zanjoe Marudo and JC Santos.

“You two have always been my favorite actors to have worked with and saying yes to doing this project made me want to do this better, even more,” she said.

Padilla said she was blessed to have worked with Marudo and Santos again, and it is her hope that she met their expectations “because you both clearly have met mine, and then some.”

“Thank you for the trust and support, I will remember this kindness forever. God bless team 366. Thank you everyone, now, to the next chapter,” she said.

The release date of the movie has yet to be announced.

