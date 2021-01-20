Bela Padilla is director of new film with Zanjoe Marudo

Bela Padilla (left) and Zanjoe Marudo are set to work together in a new film. Photos from @bela and @onlyzanjoemarudo on Instagram

MANILA -- Bela Padilla is the director of an upcoming movie with the working title "366."

Zanjoe Marudo is one of the stars of the film, as confirmed by the actor through Instagram Stories.

On Wednesday, he shared a photo of the script for his movie project with Padilla.

Photo from @onlyzanjoemarudo on Instagram Stories

According to a report by the entertainment website Pep, "366" will also star JC Santos.

It added that Padilla is also the writer and among the lead stars of the movie.

The actress has yet to make an announcement about her newest project, but she posted about the number "366" last December 31 as she talked about the year that has passed.

"366. I have never been in awe of, and physically stopped by an amount of time like I have this year. But I am better because of it. Time to start fresh next year, so, let's all clear our hearts and our minds and be kinder people. The fact that you and I woke up today is something to be extremely grateful for. I am grateful for the people I love, the people that love me, and people I am about to meet and will fall in love with. You all pulled me through 2020. Thank you," she wrote.

"Also, if you dare enter 2021 without learnings from this year, let's not cross paths next year, k?" she added.

Prior to "366," Padilla co-wrote the hit movies "Camp Sawi" (2016) and "Last Night" (2017).

In 2019, iWant released the romantic flick "Apple of My Eye," which was created, co-written, and co-produced by Padilla.

