Captivating Katkat wins 'Drag Race Philippines' season 2

Captivating Katkat was hailed as the new winner of "Drag Race Philippines" after the conclusion of the competition series on October 3, 2023. Screenshot from HBO Go.

MANILA — Captivating Katkat was hailed as the new winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series on Wednesday.

She bested 11 other drag queens after 10 episodes and various challenges where she has two wins under her belt.

Katkat is one of the front-runner of the second season with two wins in the 'Snatch Game' and acting challenge.

She landed in the bottom two once but gave a superb performance of "The Power" by "Idol Philippines" season 2 contestant Ann Raniel.

She was consistently at the top in four challenges: girl group challenge, 'Rusical', makeover, and music video.

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO: