'Drag Race PH': Love letter to trans community results in 'double shantay'

Captivating Katkat and Bernie gave an emotional performance embracing their gender identity during the performance which resulted in a 'double shantay.' Screenshot from HBO Go.

MANILA — A lip sync performance dedicated to the trans community resulted in a "double shantay" in the latest episode of "Drag Race Philippines" aired on Wednesday.

In the 8th episode, the 6 remaining queens competed in the sought-after mini challenge "Reading Challenge" with a twist of making it like a FlipTop.

Arizona Brandy emerged as the winner.

They also faced the maxi challenge of making their own brand of shampoo and showing their brand as drag artists.

While M1ss Jade So received praises, the judges took into account that she went over the time limit. OV C--T took the win with Arizona Brandy and Hana Beshie being safe.

Bernie and Captivating Katkat landed in the bottom two and battled it out in a lip sync performance to "The Power" by "Idol Philippines" season 2 contestant Ann Raniel.

"Alam ko 'yung style ni Bernie, alam din ni Bernie 'yung style ko, so alam namin na hindi kami magpapatalbugan sa isa't isa," Katkat said.

"Alam mo, Katkat, kaibigan kita pero kailangan ko 'to, kailangan ko para sa sarili ko, para sa pamilya ko," Bernie added.

The two trans women queens gave an emotional performance embracing their gender identity during the performance which resulted in a "double shantay."

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

