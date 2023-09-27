Photos from 'Drag Race Philippines' Instagram account.

MANILA — The Top 4 finalists of "Drag Race Philippines" season 2 have been named after the ninth episode of the competition series aired Wednesday.

OV C--T and Hana Beshie lost the lip-sync battle against Arizona Brandy and missed the finale. Arizona Brandy will be joining Bernie, Captivating Katkat, and M1ss Jade So in the finale of the competition series.

Let's have a look at the track record of the four remaining queens of the competition.

ARIZONA BRANDY

Arizona Brandy started with a bang and won the Girl Group challenge but immediately stumbled during the design challenge in the bottom with Tiny Deluxe.

She redeemed herself during the 'Snatch Game', makeover and advertisement challenge but fell shot during acting challenge and had to survive a lip sync battle during the music video challenge to compete in the finale.

BERNIE

Bernie was also the girl group challenge winner of their batch and gave impressive performances during the 'Rusical', acting, and music video challenge.

She got her second win during the makeover challenge but landed in the bottom during the advertisement challenge.

CAPTIVATING KATKAT

Captivating Katkat got her first win during the 'Snatch Game' with her performance as Joy Belmonte and got good critiques for the girl group challenge, 'Rusical', makeover, and music video.

She also had two wins after her impressive work during the acting challenge but fell short and landed in the bottom during the advertisement challenge.

M1SS JADE SO

M1ss Jade So had a good start during the girl group and design challenge but went on the bottom during the 'Rusical' and acting challenge.

She rose during the makeover challenge but missed the win during the advertisement challenge for exceeding the time limit but ultimately won the music video challenge.

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

