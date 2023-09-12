Captivating Katkat leads 'Drag Race PH' S2 with acting challenge win

Captivating Katkat is now leading the "Drag Race Philippines season 2 pack after clinching her second win. Screenshot from WOW Present Plus.

MANILA — Captivating Katkat is now leading the "Drag Race Philippines" season 2 pack after clinching her second win.

In the sixth episode, the seven remaining queens battled it out in a mini challenge of "Everybody Loves Puppets" with Hana Beshie winning and getting an advantage.

Hana was tasked to give the roles in the acting maxi challenge titled "Pangako Sa'yo Mula sa Puso Magkaribal sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan ng Kadenang Ginto: Two Gives" with Maricel Soriano.

Captivating Katkat was declared the winner for striking the balance when to peak and give the spotlight to others, while Bernie and Hana Beshie also earned praises.

"You know when to peak, alam mo kung kailan ka bibida and when to be a team player," Kaladkaren said.

"With your runway look, ano pa ba sasabihin ko? It's one of the best runway looks I've ever seen on the main stage of 'Drag Race Philippines' feeling ko nga, the entire franchise," she added.

M1ss Jade So landed in the bottom anew with Dee Dee Marie Holiday and performed a lip sync of "I Bring The Beat" by RuPaul with the latter ending her journey in seventh place.

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

