Captivating Katkat wins "Snatch Game" as QC Mayor Joy Belmonte in the latest episode of "Drag Race Philippines" season 2 aired last August 24 2023. Photo from Joy Belmonte's Instagram account and Screenshot from WOW Presents Plus.

MANILA — Captivating Katkat won the "Snatch Game" as Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte in the latest episode of "Drag Race Philippines" season 2 aired Wednesday.

In the fourth episode, the 9 remaining queens were challenged in a tinikling run and Matilduh won with 45 seconds.

They were thrilled to enter the iconic "Snatch Game" maxi challenge where their improv skills will be tested through impersonation.

In the "Snatch Game," the queens have to impersonate a celebrity and be quick with their answers to riddles and rhetorical questions in an improv act setting.

Captivating Katkat stood out from the crown with her on point banters as Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

"The one thing I definitely commend you for, Katkat, is this runway, because you were able to mix camp and fashion. If your character could stand on its own without the help of others, that is a successful Snatch Game," Jiggly Caliente said.

"One of the good things about a political character, mas madaling isipan ng mga references kasi pwede ka ngang current events eh katulad ng ginawa mo, diba?" Kaladkaren added.

In a gag moment, Matilduh, Veruschka Levels, and Dee Dee Marie Holiday landed in the bottom and performed a lip sync performance of "Bongga Ka Day."

Veruschka Levels failed to impress the judges and ended her journey in 9th place.

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: