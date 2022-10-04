Promotional photo for K-pop singer Seulgi's solo debut extended play '28 Reasons.' Photo: Twitter/@RVsmtown

Seulgi of the K-pop girl group Red Velvet said Tuesday she wanted to show a "new side" of herself through her solo debut with the extended play "28 Reasons."

In a YouTube livestream, the 28-year-old artist said she incorporated "movie-like" qualities to her album's visuals to display a different side of herself.

"'Till now, I have had lots of extravagant makeup and outfits so I wanted to show my new sides, so I made it movie-like," Seulgi said as she talked about the EP's teasers in the hour-long subtitled livestream.

She did not further discuss which films inspired her but said her makeup in one set of teaser photos was reminiscent of the 2005 psychological thriller "Lady Vengeance."

The 6-track "28 Reasons" includes the lead single of the same title, "Dead Man Runnin'," "Bad Boy, Sad Girl," "Anywhere But Home," "Los Angeles," and "Crown."

The song "28 Reasons" has a whistle sound serving as its signature sound and "is about good and evil coexisting," Seulgi said.

She said "Dead Man Runnin'" also marked the first time she participated in lyric-writing.

Rapper BE'O features in the mid-tempo track "Bad Boy, Sad Girl," which Seulgi described as having "bouncy piano sounds and laidback vocals."

"The song is about someone who doesn't know what the other person is feeling. I recommend it to people who are about to start a relationship," she said of "Bad Boy, Sad Girl."

Seulgi entered the K-pop scene in 2014 with Red Velvet, a 5-piece girl group under SM Entertainment, known for hit songs like "Red Flavor," "Bad Boy," "Psycho" and most recently "Feel My Rhythm."

She is the third member of the quintet to debut as a soloist after Joy and Wendy.

The group last visited Manila in July, headlining a benefit concert for people with special needs.

Seulgi is also part of a Red Velvet sub-unit with Irene, which released the EP "Monster" in 2020, and the SM Entertainment female supergroup GOT the beat that was launched earlier this year.

