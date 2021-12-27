Teaser photo for K-pop company SM Entertainment's supergroup GOT (Girls on Top) the beat. Photo: Twitter/@GirlsOnTop_SM

SM Entertainment, a leading company in the K-pop industry, teased late Sunday its new supergroup, the first under the talent agency's reported project that seeks to bring together its female artists.

The company unveiled on Twitter a teaser photo for its new group GOT (Girls On Top) the beat, composed of K-pop diva BoA, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet's Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa's Karina and Winter.

It is the first team under SM's new project "Girls On Top," which will launch groups made up of the firm's female talents, according to a report from news agency Yonhap.

The project's name was taken from a 2005 song by BoA, whose success in Japan in the early 2000s opened opportunities for many Korean acts in the world's second largest music market.

GOT the beat will perform at SM Entertainment's online concert on January 1 before releasing a song on January 3.

Established in 1995 by singer-turned-record producer Lee Soo Man, SM is home to K-pop acts that have a large following both inside and outside of their home country.

In 2019, SM debuted its male supergroup SuperM, which includes members from boy bands SHINee, EXO and NCT.

