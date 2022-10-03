Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The music video of Keifer Sanchez's debut solo single "Last Reply" has been released on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

The more than five-minute video which was directed by Niq Ablao also features Kristof Garcia, Dan Delgado and Jane Do ce.

"Last Reply," which was released last June, is composed by Sanchez, Debbie Mak and Ferdie Mak.

Sanchez is second member of TNT Boys to release a solo single. Early this year, Mackie Empuerto released his version of Smokey Mountain’s “Can This Be Love,” arranged and produced by Marvin Querido.

Sanchez was a finalist in “Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids,” which led to his amazing journey as a member of the world-class group TNT Boys.

Their last major music release was in late 2019 — “Ako ang Iyong Butuin,” the theme song of the ABS-CBN series “Starla.”

They had been away from the limelight for most of the pandemic but last November, the trio released the Christmas single "Sa Araw ng Pasko."

