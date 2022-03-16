MANILA -- The TNT Boys, composed of Mackie Empuerto, Kiefer Sanchez and Francis Concepcion, have not disbanded. But Empuerto has been exploring new projects lately and is set to release a solo single.

He recently re-imagined Smokey Mountain’s “Can This Be Love,” arranged and produced by Marvin Querido.

Early this week, Empuerto signed his solo contract with TNT Records, Star Music and Polaris Entertainment, in the presence of Reily Santiiago, head of the music companies, as well as Jonathan Manalo, creative director of ABS-CBN Music.

“I feel so blessed that I am now one of ABS-CBN Music artists,” Empuerto told ABS-CBN News. “Super saya ko po.”

Sarah Geronimo, one of Empuerto’s singing idols, earlier recorded her version of “Can This Be Love.” Hence, Empuerto cannot be any happier that the song landed on his lap to cover.

“I cannot explain how happy I am to have my own version of ‘Can This Be Love’ at such a young age,” Empuerto said. “Isa ako sa mga nakarinig ng ‘Can This Be Love.’ So when I heard it, I was convinced na pwede kong kantahin. It suits my age.”

Empuerto, however, felt really frustrated when his voice changed because of puberty. It was one of the awkward teenage phases he went through this pandemic, when the timber of his voice became deeper and lower.

“Sobrang taas ng voice ko dati,” he recalled. “Bumibirit kami talaga. Sobrang taas. ‘Yung paglaki ng voice ko, naging awkward for me. Na frustrate ako at na-sad. Sobrang hirap, kasi may mga songs na ipapakanta sa akin pero hindi ko na kaya.

“Nalungkot ako. But na-overcome ko ‘yun by accepting my new voice at kung paano na gamitin ang new voice ko. Eventually, nasanay na din ako.”

His advice to young singers his age? “Don’t give up. Don’t stop singing. Normal ‘yan na dumadating sa buhay ng mga lalaki. ‘Yung paglaki at pag-iba ng boses. Pero katulad ko, nakahanap ako ng genre na bumagay sa boses ko. Accept your new voice.”

Although 16-year-old Empuerto has yet to seriously fall in love, he is convinced everybody feels loved. “Love for my family is what I have now,” he admitted. “Palagi silang around to support, listen and love me in return.

“I think it’s normal naman na magkaroon ng crush, not yet love. Ang mga showbiz crushes ko sina Kathryn Bernardo and Liza Soberano.”

This doesn’t mean, though, that the other TNT Boys, Concepcion and Sanchez, will be left behind. “TNT Boys are not disbanding,” Empuerto clarified. “I am exploring new things na kaya kong gawin.

“But I’m still a member of the TNT Boys. We support each other. Masaya sila for me. I want to really learn to be a performer. Singing and dancing. Gusto ko rin to explore the world of drama.”

Empuerto has been busy with his shows on Kumu on Wednesdays and Fridays, at 7 p.m. School remains his top priority, even if he has regular performance schedules virtually. He is now on Grade 10 doing online classes.

Everyday, Empuerto starts online classes at 9 a.m. Even at the height of his busy schedules, he never skipped school.

In 2018, Empuerto made his big screen debut in Jason Paul Laxamana’s “Bakwit Boys,” where he won Best Child Actor at the Urduja Film Festival in 2019 for his role. He also earned a Star Awards for Movies nomination as Best New Young Male Actor for the same role.

Manalo said “Can This Be Love” will certainly have a follow up. “Sobrang perfect lang na bagay sa age ni Mackie dahil nararamdaman na niya na may crush na siya,” Manalo said.

“At the same time, sa mga audience na kasing age niya, may makaka-relate sa song na ‘Can This Be Love.’ So may susunod pa diyan. Susundan kung paano din mag-evolve ’yung artistry ni Mackie as a singer, susundan natin ‘yun with the next songs na ibibigay natin sa kanya.”

Meanwhile, Manalo assured ABS-CBN Music also has plans for Sanchez and Concepcion in the near future.

“We are timing the plans for all three of them,” Manalo explained. “Nagkataon na si Mackie ang may babagayan na song na bagay din how his voice evolved. Definitely, hindi mai-iwan ang ibang members ng TNT Boys.”

“Can This Be Love” will be officially released in all digital streaming platforms on March 18, Friday.