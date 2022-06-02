TNT Boys' Keifer Sanchez to release debut solo single

MANILA -- Keifer Sanchez, one of the members of TNT Boys, is set to release his debut solo single "Last Reply."

ABS-CBN's Star Music made the announcement in a social media post on Wednesday as it shared teaser of the song, which will be available on all digital streaming platforms starting June 3.

Sanchez is second member of TNT Boys to release a solo single. Early this year, Mackie Empuerto released his version of Smokey Mountain’s “Can This Be Love,” arranged and produced by Marvin Querido.

Sanchez was a finalist in “Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids,” which led to his amazing journey as a member of the world-class group TNT Boys.

Their last major music release was in late 2019 — “Ako ang Iyong Butuin,” the theme song of the ABS-CBN series “Starla.”

They had been away from the limelight for most of the pandemic but last November, the trio released the Christmas single "Sa Araw ng Pasko."

