MANILA -- They are back!

The TNT Boys, composed of Kiefer Sanchez, Mackie Empuerto and Francis Concepcion, have released a Christmas single "Sa Araw ng Pasko," which is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

The lyric video of the song has also been uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

"Sa Araw ng Pasko" was written and produced by Vehnee A. Saturno and arranged by Albert Tamayo.

The TNT Boys' rendition of the well-loved Pinoy Christmas song has a more upbeat vibe. A rap and English lyrics were also included in the music trio's version.

Sanchez and Empuerto are now both 16, while Concepcion is 15.

Their last major music release was in late 2019 — “Ako ang Iyong Butuin,” the theme song of the ABS-CBN series “Starla.”



