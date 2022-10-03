Home  >  Entertainment

Melissa Ricks, husband expecting baby girl

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2022 12:38 PM

MANILA -- Actress Melissa Ricks and her husband Michael Macatangay are expecting a baby girl.

The good news was shared at a gender reveal party held over the weekend.

Photos and clips from the special event were uploaded on social media by Ricks and their guests.

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/tvpatrol/10/03/melissa-ricks.jpg

It was last October when Ricks announced that she is expecting her second baby — her first with Macatangay. Ricks and Macatangay got married in May 2021.

Ricks has another child Keira from a previous relationship.

Ricks rose to fame in 2004 via the ABS-CBN talent search “Star Circle Quest.” She went on to star in several Kapamilya series, including “Rounin” and “Tanging Yaman.”

