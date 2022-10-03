MANILA -- Actress Melissa Ricks and her husband Michael Macatangay are expecting a baby girl.

The good news was shared at a gender reveal party held over the weekend.

Photos and clips from the special event were uploaded on social media by Ricks and their guests.

It was last October when Ricks announced that she is expecting her second baby — her first with Macatangay. Ricks and Macatangay got married in May 2021.

Ricks has another child Keira from a previous relationship.

Ricks rose to fame in 2004 via the ABS-CBN talent search “Star Circle Quest.” She went on to star in several Kapamilya series, including “Rounin” and “Tanging Yaman.”

