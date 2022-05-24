Home > Entertainment Melissa Ricks marks first wedding anniversary with husband ABS-CBN News Posted at May 24 2022 11:16 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Actress Melissa Ricks marked her first wedding anniversary with her husband Michael Macatangay. On Instagram, Ricks shared a photo of them celebrating their special day in Pampanga. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Marie (@mellyricks09) "1 year married. We survived," Ricks wrote in the caption of her post. Ricks and Macatangay tied the knot in Los Angeles, California. LOOK: Melissa Ricks gets married in California WATCH: Tears flow in Melissa Ricks' wedding video Melissa Ricks shares details of her simple wedding in California Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber celebrity anniversary Read More: Melissa Ricks Michael Macatangay celebrity anniversary /sports/05/24/22/nba-celtics-clobber-heat-to-tie-east-finals/business/05/24/22/owwa-says-working-with-dfa-to-assist-filipinos-in-bankrupt-sri-lanka/business/05/24/22/to-use-rather-than-collect-the-second-coming-of-nfts/news/05/24/22/australia-philippines-economic-outlook-inilunsad-ng-apbc/overseas/05/24/22/pfizer-covid-jab-for-under-fives-effective-with-3-doses