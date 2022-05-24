Home  >  Entertainment

Melissa Ricks marks first wedding anniversary with husband

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 24 2022 11:16 AM

Actress Melissa Ricks marked her first wedding anniversary with her husband Michael Macatangay. 

On Instagram, Ricks shared a photo of them celebrating their special day in Pampanga.

"1 year married. We survived," Ricks wrote in the caption of her post.
 
Ricks and Macatangay tied the knot in Los Angeles, California. 

Related video: 

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Melissa Ricks   Michael Macatangay   celebrity anniversary  