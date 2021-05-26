Melissa Ricks shares details of her simple wedding in California

Actress Melissa Ricks took to social media to share details about her wedding with Michael Macatangay in California just last May 23.

"Our special day made special by my closest friends and relatives here in California in only 3 weeks!" Ricks began.

"I woke up early, hubby cooked breakfast, we went to the grocery to get some snacks and soda for the guests, went through the drive thru at Jack in the Box to get churros and tacos, then proceeded home to get ready."

"I did my own hair and makeup, zipped myself into my gown, drove down to the chapel, had a simple ceremony with 15 people. Afterwards we had the reception in my stepdad's backyard. Couldn't get any simpler than that," Ricks shared.

Ricks got engaged to Macatangay in August last year.

The intimate surprise proposal of Macatangay for Ricks happened in Batangas and was witnessed by the couple’s close family and friends.

"Very thankful and very blessed ako na God placed him in my life at sa time na hindi ko talaga akalain na I would fall in love again pa. Dahil talagang isinuko ko na kay Lord. Sabi ko, 'Lord, ikaw na ang bahala sa akin.' And, God gave me Michael," Ricks previously said.

