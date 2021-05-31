WATCH: Tears flow in Melissa Ricks' wedding video

Tears flowed in the just-released wedding video of actress Melissa Ricks and her partner Michael Macatangay.

The more than three-minute video reel by Nice Print shows the ceremony held in California that was attended by the couple’s family.

It also gives glimpses of the preparations minutes before the wedding, and the intimate reception that followed afterwards.

As seen in the clip, the two were very emotional during the ceremony itself especially when they were saying their vows.

“This relationship is given to us by our God. We should cherish this, treasure this. I will love you till death do us part,” Macatangay said.

“Gift ito ni Lord sa ating dalawa sa dami nating pinagdaanan… Mahal na mahal kita. Lagi akong nandito para sayo,” added Ricks.

Ricks got engaged to Macatangay in August last year.

The two announced that they tied the knot only last May 23.