LOOK: Melissa Ricks gets married in California

Actress Melissa Ricks has finally tied the knot with her fiancé Michael Macatangay.

Based on her social media posts, Ricks and Macatangay got married in California.

Photos from their special day were uploaded by Ricks on her Instagram Stories on Monday (Manila time).

Ricks got engaged to Macatangay in August last year.

The intimate surprise proposal of Macatangay for Ricks happened in Batangas and was witnessed by the couple’s close family and friends.

"Very thankful and very blessed ako na God placed him in my life at sa time na hindi ko talaga akalain na I would fall in love again pa. Dahil talagang isinuko ko na kay Lord. Sabi ko, 'Lord, ikaw na ang bahala sa akin.' And, God gave me Michael," Ricks previously said.

Below are Ricks and Macatangay’s photos from their wedding.

