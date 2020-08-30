LOOK: Melissa Ricks is now engaged

MANILA - Melissa Ricks is now engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend Michael Macatangay.

In the Instagram update of ABS-CBN News’ Gretchen Fullido, Macatangay on Saturday asked Ricks if she could be his wife.

The intimate surprise proposal happened in Batangas and was witnessed by the couple’s close family and friends, Fullido said.

After the news broke, Ricks’ friends from showbiz immediately greeted the actress for her engagement.

Among those who sent her congratulatory messages were Julia Montes, Say Alonzo and Joross Gamboa.

Below are Ricks and Macatangay’s photos on the night they got engaged.