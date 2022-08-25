Melissa Ricks expecting second child

MANILA — Former actress Melissa Ricks is expecting her second baby — her first with her husband — she announced on Thursday.

On Instagram, the “Nasaan Ka Elisa” star shared a video of her visit to an OB-GYN clinic, where she caught a glimpse of her child through ultrasound.

Quoting a line from the Bible, she wrote in the caption, “When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen.”

Ricks and her non-showbiz husband Michael Macatangay got married in May 2021.

In the video she shared to reveal her pregnancy, Ricks is seen accompanied by Macatangay, as well as her 7-year-old daughter Keira.

Keira is Ricks’ only child from a past relationship.

Ricks, 32, rose to fame in 2004 via the ABS-CBN talent search “Star Circle Quest.” She went on to star in several Kapamilya series, including “Rounin” and “Tanging Yaman.”