MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre has released a performance video of her song “Babalik Sa 'Yo.”

The track about unexpected love and longing was released last July.

The song was written specifically for the "2 Good 2 Be True" soundtrack by Dela Torre and her now-estranged husband Jason Hernandez and released under Star Music.

It was released months after the separation of Dela Torre and Hernandez.

Just recently, Dela Torre denied that "Babalik Sa ‘Yo” pertains to Hernandez, who confessed last May to being “unfaithful” during their marriage.

In the performance video of her song "Dito Ka Lang," Dela Torre announced that she will be doing a world tour in 2023.

