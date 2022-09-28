Moira dela Torre gears up for world tour in 2023

SCREEN GRAB: YouTube/Moira dela Torre

MANILA -- Singer Moira dela Torre announced that she will be going on a world tour next year.

The "Tagpuan" hitmaker made the announcement at the very end of her "Dito Ka Lang" live performance video which was uploaded on her official YouTube page.

She has yet to reveal further details about the tour.

Dela Torre recently reached new social media milestone as she hit 4 million followers on Instagram. She also gained over 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Dela Torre just finished her work as one of the judges of "Idol Philippines" season 2, which concluded last September 18.

She is also the behind the hit song “Kumpas,” which is the theme song of the ABS-CBN teleserye “2 Good 2 Be True.”

Just recently, Dela Torre denied that her recent single “Babalik Sa ‘Yo” pertains to her husband, Jason Hernandez, from whom she separated this year. Last May, Hernandez confessed to being “unfaithful” during their marriage.



