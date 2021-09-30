Photo from Bea Alonzo's Instagram page

Actress Bea Alonzo is set to star in a Filipino-Hollywood produced film “Angel Warrior,” produced by Inspire Studios that includes Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

According to a report by Variety, Alonzo will play the “she-devil” lead of a World War II-based story written by Cyrus Nowrasteh.

She will portray Tala, “a pre-war era Filipina whose near-death experience transforms her into an underground.”

The character also provides aid to the Filipino and American guerrillas staying in Panay during the country’s resistance against the Japanese.

Alonzo also confirmed her new project on Instagram: “And the secret is out!! Yes, I’ll be doing a World War 2 film soon. I’ll keep you posted about the future developments.”

The film is expected to start shooting in mid-2022 before it is released later in the same year.

Aside from Pacquiao, Inspire Studios is composed of founder and CEO Francis Lara Ho and executive produced by John Shepherd.

The upcoming movie will also be presented in Los Angeles on October 2 in time for the Filipino-American History month.

