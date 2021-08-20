Gerald says Julia is ‘the one’; hopes Bea will ‘forgive me’

Celebrity couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson. Instagram: @juliabarretto

MANILA — Gerald Anderson did not hesitate to answer when asked whether he considers Julia Barretto as “the one” he will marry.

The “Init sa Magdamag” star was asked about his relationship in a virtual interview with his co-stars Yam Concepcion and JM de Guzman that was conducted by Boy Abunda.

“She’s the one,” Anderson said.

The actor also responded in the affirmative when asked whether he wants to marry Barretto, but first pointed out that the actress is still young and remains active in showbiz.

Anderson is 32, while Barretto is 24.

“Gusto ko sagutin ‘yan talaga,” Anderson said. “Siguro alam niyo kung ano ang isasagot ko diyan. Dahil siguro she’s still very young, and ang dami pa niyang mai-o-offer sa industriya natin, and ang dami niya pang ipapakita sa inyo, sa audience natin, ‘yung talent niya — ayaw kong maging hadlang doon.”

When pressed to give a definite answer, Anderson said: “If I had my way, of course. Kaso hindi pa kami quota.”

Abunda then brought up the controversy leading up to Anderson going public with his relationship with Barretto.

“Do you want to fix the problems?” Abunda asked.

“Sana,” Anderson responded. “Kung puwede ko baguhin ‘yung nangyari. Kaso, ang hirap. It’s done. I’ve made mistakes. We both made mistakes.”

Anderson and his girlfriend prior to Barretto, actress Bea Alonzo, broke up in 2019, with the latter implying, through visible social media activities at the time, that Barretto was involved.

Alonzo also accused Anderson of ending their relationship by simply stopping their communication. Both Anderson and Barretto denied having romantic ties at the time.

Anderson confirmed being in a relationship with Barretto in March 2021, in a face-to-face interview with Abunda. He also belied allegations that he “ghosted” Alonzo.

In their new interview, Abunda asked Anderson whether he would someday want to reach out to Alonzo and her current boyfriend, model Dominic Roque, given how the pandemic has changed many people’s mindset.

“More siguro kay Bea,” Anderson said. “Huwag na po tayo siguro mandamay ng ibang tao. I really pray, I really hope she will find it in her heart to forgive what happened, forgive me. Nag-ho-hope lang ako.”

