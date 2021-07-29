The one that got away? John Lloyd prodded about real relationship with Bea

John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo’s last film together was ‘A Second Chance’ in 2015. Star Cinema

MANILA – Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz have denied numerous times in their past interviews being involved romantically in real-life amid the enduring popularity of their love team.

However, in an interview with ABS-CBN News’ Karen Davila for the broadcast journalist’s new podcast, Cruz was prodded to reveal whether they ever went out on a date.

“Hala. I don’t know. Parang mahirap yatang sagutin 'yun,” he told Davila in the beginning.

“Sa totoo lang, totoo naman 'yung sinabi mo na yes or no [question lang ito]. But because I respect her and she’s been good to me and to my family also, mahirap eh. Sometimes may mga tanong talagang I wish kayang sagutin ng yes or no,” he added.

When categorically asked again if they dated, he said: “Probably. Kasi nga dahil nirerespeto ko 'yung tao, ayaw ko naman na ikakahon ko na lang sa isang walang kabuluhang sagot para lang maitawid na.”

Nonetheless, Cruz confessed that Alonzo occupies a special place in his life.

“Siyempre si Bea siya sa buhay ko. Special 'yun, so it would be hard to change that,” he said.

[Pero] kung [ang tanong is] naging kami or hindi, hindi naging kami. But 'yung tanong mo kasi is if we dated, mahirap sagutin eh.”

Does he consider Alonzo his “TOTGA” or “the one that got away”?

“If anything, natatakot akong i-label kung ano man 'yung nagging totoo between [me and Bea]. Kahit ako sa sarili ko, I don’t want it to reduce into something that it’s not,” he said.

Now that he is making a showbiz comeback after a four-year hiatus, Cruz could only hope that their reunion movie together would still push through.