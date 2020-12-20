Bea Alonzo admits she'll always be in love with this actor

MANILA – Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz have denied numerous times being involved romantically in real-life amid the enduring popularity of their love team.

However, in an interview with celebrity doctor Aivee Teo, Alonzo admitted that she has always been in love with Cruz, her longtime on-screen partner.

“I’m always in love with him. I feel like our partnership will never work if I was not in love with him. So nandoon lagi 'yun,” she said.

“I think I said this before doon sa interview ko with G3 (San Diego) na yung relationship namin, lahat na napagdaanan. We were friends, we were enemies, we were almost lovers. Yung relationship namin, nata-transcend niya na yung level of just romance. Now, he’s more than just that to me. That’s the beauty of it,” she added.

Alonzo also surmised that she may also be “in love with the idea of what we are.”

“Parang hindi mo alam kung ano siya, and I’m in love with that idea. I know that we have the same amount of respect and love for each other. That’s why it’s very special to me,” she said.

Alonzo categorically said falling in love with Cruz is not even a question anymore “because I’m always in love with the guy.”

Contrary to what others think, Alonzo said there is more to having a relationship than just love.

Meanwhile, without naming names, Alonzo revealed that she is currently dating someone.

“I am dating. And guys if you’re interested, you can just comment below. Leave your number, char,” she said in jest.

Following her controversial breakup with Gerald Anderson last year, Alonzo said she is very open to being happy again.

For months now, Alonzo has been romantically linked to actor Dominic Roque, although the two have yet to go on record about the real score between them.

