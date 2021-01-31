'Did Bea and John Lloyd date?': Bea reacts to most searched questions about her

MANILA – It’s not every day that Bea Alonzo does a Google search about herself.

The actress, however, did just that for her most recent vlog entry where she candidly reacted to the most searched questions about her on the platform.

Among the topics that came up more than once was marriage. Apparently, a lot of people seem to be interested in knowing when Alonzo plans to settle down and have her own family.

Responding to this, Alonzo said: “No, [hindi pa ako kasal]. Guys, hindi. Wish ko lang pero hindi pa. Sana in the near future.”

Implying that she is letting things unfold at their own pace, she added, laughing: “Bakit ba kayo nagmamadali, may taxi ba sa labas? Hindi pa.”

In addition to marriage talks, Alonzo also got a couple of questions about her and John Lloyd Cruz.

In fact, one of them was if they ever dated in real life. Leaving the question hanging, Alonzo just teased: “Did we?”

Nonetheless, the actress shared that they are set to reunion for a movie this year.

"I would be doing a project with him this year and I can’t wait to share with you guys what it is about. It will be a reunion project between me and John Lloyd and also direk Cathy (Garcia Molina) and Carmi Raymundo,” she said.

“This year, I will be doing a movie with Alden Richards and I will be doing a movie with John Lloyd Cruz and another one with Erik Matti. So watch out for that.”

In a virtual conference last Wednesday, ABS-CBN Films managing director Olivia Lamasan said the project which will reunite Alonzo and Cruz is currently under creative development, but “we are set to grind first quarter of this year.”

Lamasan said the two actors have been actively involved in the project as co-collaborators.

“The many experiences plus talagang 'yung innate intelligence naman ni Lloydie, parang ngayon umusbong ang kanyang creativity. So with everything that he’s been doing, he has truly matured as a person and as a creative person,” she said.

“It’s exciting that he, together with Bea who has gone through the same journey, collaborate in the project that they are going to do. It’s something that excites us. It’s something that excites the writer Carmi Raymundo, and the director Cathy Garcia Molina,” she added.