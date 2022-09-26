MANILA -- Singer Moira dela Torre now has 4 million followers on photo-sharing app site Instagram.

The "Tagpuan" hitmaker also hit over 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Dela Torre just finished her work as one of the judges of "Idol Philippines" season 2 which concluded last September 18.

She is also the behind the hit song “Kumpas,” which is the theme song of the ABS-CBN teleserye “2 Good 2 Be True.”

Just recently, Dela Torre denied that her recent single “Babalik Sa ‘Yo” pertains to her husband, Jason Hernandez, from whom she separated this year. Last May, Hernandez confessed to being “unfaithful” during their marriage.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC