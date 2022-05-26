Moira dela Torre reaches new Spotify milestone

Singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre. FILE/ Instagram: @moiradelatorre

MANILA — “Hugot” hitmaker Moira dela Torre, one of the most streamed Filipino artists on Spotify, has marked a new milestone on the platform.

On Thursday, dela Torre’s record label Star Music congratulated the singer-songwriter on reaching 7 million followers on Spotify — the most of any local act.

Dela Torre, whose romantic tunes have made a mark on pop culture, celebrated garnering a billion streams on Spotify in December 2021.

Congratulations, @moiradelatorre for reaching ✨7 MILLION✨ followers and remaining to be the most followed OPM artist on @Spotify_PH!



To celebrate, check out her latest single "Kumpas" 🔗: https://t.co/QvNIjBHJjt pic.twitter.com/6NoxAFnqNT — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) May 26, 2022

Her most streamed track remains “Tagpuan,” with 99 million plays, as of Friday.

Dela Torre’s latest accomplishment comes off the heels of her latest release, “Kumpas,” which is also the theme song of the ABS-CBN teleserye “2 Good 2 Be True.”

She will also be seen as a returning judge in the second season of “Idol Philippines,” alongside Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano, and Chito Miranda, with Robi Domingo as host.