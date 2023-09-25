MANILA -- Voting for your favorite Kapamilya stars who will be part of the much-awaited ABS-CBN Ball 2023 has started via KTX.

Fans and followers have the power to vote this year's People's Choice: Stars of the Night, People's Choice: Power Couple of the Ball, and Star Magic Fan Favorite.

There are two ways to vote, via KTX and on YouTube.

To vote via KTX, just visit ktx.ph, choose a category and select the star you want to support.

To vote via YouTube: On September 30 at 6 p.m., visit ABS-CBN Entertainment's or Metro.Style's YouTube channel. Vote by sending Superchat with the name of the Kapamilya artist you want to support..

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the ABS-CBN Foundation.

This year, The ABS-CBN Ball will happen on Saturday, September 30.

First held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network’s own talent agency, the annual celebration and charity event evolved into the more encompassing ABS-CBN Ball in 2018 to include Kapamilya artists from other management groups.

