MANILA -- When the wrath of Typhoon Ondoy swept away the home of Meg Montecarlo in Pasig City, it also took with it the then-student’s hope for a promising future.

“Dati po, gusto ko lang maka survive sa pang araw-araw,” she recalled.

Montecarlo, who was in Grade 5 at the time, shared she again learned to dream— and this time, to dream even bigger after she got accepted as an ABS-CBN scholar under Bantay Bata’s program in 2011.

“Hindi ko alam, mas malaki mabibigay sakin na tulong ng foundation at masasa-katuparan iba pang pangarap. Stepping stone para sa mga gusto ko marating sa buhay at makatulong sa iba,” the now 23-year-old said.

Erica Tolon, 23, shared she wanted to become a flight attendant since she was young. As she grew older and faced the realities of a single-income-household, however, the hope of her aspirations ever taking flight dimmed.

“Hindi ako sure since hindi afford ng parents ko. Hindi ako sure if nakakatungtong ako ng college,” she explained.

Luckily, she learned about the scholarship program from Montecarlo.

“Nag-apply kami ng mom ko, matangap. Nagkaroon ulit ng pag-asa. Ten years ako scholar... Nakatapos ako ng college [at] marami ako opportunities,” she said.

Sha added that financial allowance that the ABS-CBN Foundation provided also helped her family.

“Yung gastusin sa bahay, yung half ng allowance binibigay ko sa family. Super helpful po -- nakabayad ako bills at kuryente, budget for a week,” Tolon said.

The pair also shared that apart from the monetary aid, the scholarships were “life changing” because of the workshops, programs, and activities that also helped them grow.

“Ang dami namin na meet, madami opportunities,” Montecarlo said.

“Nakaka-boost ng confidence, mahiyain ako dati pero natulungan ako,” Tolon added.

The two are just among the thousands of lives that the ABS-CBN Foundation has touched over the last few decades through their various programs.

According to the foundation’s managing director, Roberta Lopez Feliciano, a chunk of their funding comes from the annual ABS-CBN Ball (formerly Star Magic Ball).

“Super malaking tulong. Ang laki ng donation galing sa stars and attendees. Yung pera na yan we save it para magamit sa magandang purpose,” she explained.

She went on: “Last time most of it was used for Bantay Bata for the Children's Village, but hanggang ngayon meron kami. We used it pa-unti unti.”

The ABS-CBN Ball is among the most anticipated events in the Philippine entertainment industry. It features some of the country’s biggest and brightest stars.

After 4 years, the most-awaited event will be returning with the goal of thanking the stars who remained “Kapamilya” despite the hurdles the company faced in the last few years, as well as the individuals who continued to tune in and support the content ABS-CBN produced by giving back to the community.

Like the previous years, the Foundation will again receive a portion of the profit made from the Ball. Pledges from celebrities will also be donated.

According to several Kapamilya stars, beyond the glitz and glamor of the ABS-CBN Ball comes an even bigger and brighter purpose — the realization of ABS-CBN’s promise to be in the service of the Filipino.

“We have to raise awareness also na kailangan natin makatulong,” Chie Filomeno said.

“Everybody is there for a cause,” 'Nag-aapoy na Damdamin' lead Ria Atayde said.

This year’s beneficiaries will be the following advocacies: disaster risk reduction and response (Sagip Kapamilya), child welfare and protection (Bantay Bata 163), education (Programa Genio), environmental conservation (Bantay Kalikasan) and livelihood and social entrepreneurship (Integrated Area Development).

Feliciano guaranteed that all of the projects will be sustainable.

“Lahat ng proyekto namin is at least 3 years. Dapat pag-alis namin ready na, okay na sila iwanan,” she explained.

“This year strategy, [ang] namin is hindi lang sa community level [kundi] pumunta sa institutional, [sa] LGU,“ she added.

The ball is also an opportunity to raise awareness for their advocacies.

“The more people naniniwala sa sinasabi nila win na yan kahit wala pera. The change in thinking is the most important actually,” the ABS-CBN managing director stressed.

The star-studded event, Feliciano said, is also reminder that ABS-CBN will continue to be there for every Filipino— even those in the most rural and vulnerable sectors.

“DNA na namin 'yan. Hindi namin mapalit yan na makatulong sa tao. [Ang] in the service of Filipino [ay] hindi lang tagline. Gusto ko maramdaman na partners tayo or agents of change,” she said.

