ABS-CBN Ball set to return after pandemic

MANILA -- The much-awaited ABS-CBN Ball is finally returning this year.

A teaser for the upcoming star-studded event was released on ABS-CBN's official social media accounts on Tuesday but didn't include details like the date and the venue.

The ABS-CBN Ball was supposed to return on October 2 last year but was cancelled.

First held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network’s own talent agency, the annual celebration and charity event evolved into the more encompassing ABS-CBN Ball in 2018 to include Kapamilya artists from other management groups.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC