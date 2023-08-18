ABS-CBN Ball to return in September for 'new chapter'

ABS-CBN Ball 2023 is set to happen on September 30.



MANILA – The brightest Kapamilya stars are set to shine together once again with the return of ABS-CBN Ball 2023, dubbed as the "new chapter," in September.

ABS-CBN announced on Friday that the much-anticipated grand gathering of Kapamilya artists is scheduled on September 30.

Earlier this month, a teaser for the star-studded event was released on ABS-CBN's official social media accounts, but didn't include details like the date and the venue.

The ABS-CBN Ball was supposed to return on October 2 last year but was cancelled.

First held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network’s own talent agency, the annual celebration and charity event evolved into the more encompassing ABS-CBN Ball in 2018 to include Kapamilya artists from other management groups.

The comeback of the ABS-CBN Ball this year would be the first not only since the onset of the pandemic, but since the network was forced off free television when it was denied its broadcast franchise in mid-2020.



