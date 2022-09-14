ABS-CBN Ball postponed

MANILA — The ABS-CBN Ball, originally scheduled on October 2, has been postponed, the company announced on Wednesday.

“Given circumstances, the ABS-CBN Ball scheduled on October 2 is postponed,” ABS-CBN said in a statement. “We remain grateful to our Kapamilya stars, industry partners and friends for their unwavering support.”

The 2022 ball was announced early this month as a “night of gratitude” with the tagline, “Forever grateful, forever Kapamilya.”

First held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network’s own talent agency, the annual celebration and charity event evolved as the more encompassing ABS-CBN Ball in 2018 to include Kapamilya artists from other management groups.

The planned comeback of the ABS-CBN Ball this year would be the first not only since the onset of the pandemic, but since the network was forced off free television when it was denied its broadcast franchise in mid-2020. The crisis resulted in the retrenchment of thousands of employees, as well as an exodus of Kapamilya stars as ABS-CBN sought to recover.

ABS-CBN has since evolved as the country’s leading content provider with diverse partnerships locally and internationally, as well as a digital leader with all of its programs easily accessible across online platforms.

Aside from its theme of gratitude after hurdling the broadcast crisis, this year’s ABS-CBN Ball was announced as a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Star Magic.

