Janella Salvador shares birthday message for mom Jenine Desiderio

MANILA -- Actress Janella Salvador took to Instagram to share her birthday message for her mother, singer-actress Jenine Desiderio.

On Thursday, Salvador paid tribute to her mom as she posted clips from the '90s including Desiderio's music video of her OPM hit "Hindi Ako Si Darna," as well as a throwback video of her singing "Happy Birthday" to her mother.

"Today, I celebrate the woman who gave me my strong willpower and 1/2 of the talent I was blessed with. Golden. Happy birthday, MAMA," Salvador wrote in the caption.

Salvador is Desiderio's daughter with former partner, band vocalist Juan Miguel Salvador.

In 2017, Janella played down her rumored rift with her mother, saying that they can iron out their misunderstandings.

But in 2018, Desiderio mentioned in a birthday post that her daughter has returned to her.

"The best birthday gift i received is having my daughter back, dun pa lang quota na ko. But God is so generous that he also restored some friendships I lost in the recent years," Desiderio wrote on Facebook.

Currently, Salvador is in the United Kingdom with her brother Russell and Desiderio.

Just this week, Filipino-British actor and model Markus Paterson admitted his almost two-year relationship with the Kapamilya actress in the vlog of his friend Kyle Echarri.

The 22-year-old actor said he could not live without Salvador, whom he described as the love of his life.

“I’ve never been in love the way I am. I’ve never felt the love that she makes me feel. ...There is no one or thing that could make me look at another woman the way that I look at her right now,” Paterson said.

"Like, it’s not even fair to my family how much I’m in love with this woman. Because I would put her above anything else. To the vague question why I'm still with her, it is because I couldn't live without her. That's as simple as it is," he added.