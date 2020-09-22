'I couldn't live without her': Markus Paterson opens up about relationship with Janella Salvador

MANILA -- Filipino-British actor and model Markus Paterson has opened up about his relationship with actress Janella Salvador.

In the latest vlog of singer-actor Kyle Echarri uploaded on Monday, Paterson admitted his almost two-year relationship with the Kapamilya actress.

The 22-year-old actor said he could not live without Salvador, whom he described as the love of his life.

“I’ve never been in love the way I am. I’ve never felt the love that she makes me feel. ...There is no one or thing that could make me look at another woman the way that I look at her right now,” Paterson said when asked about Salvador.

"Like, it’s not even fair to my family how much I’m in love with this woman. Because I would put her above anything else. To the vague question why I'm still with her, it is because I couldn't live without her. That's as simple as it is," Paterson said.

In the video, Paterson also shared his thoughts about Salvador's love team with Joshua Garcia in the hit series "The Killer Bride."

"What the Philippine public has to understand that actors are humans too. It's their choice if they want to take the love team to a next level it's their choice," Paterson said. "She's the love of my life and I will never lose her to a fans' choice."

Even before the JoshNella tandem was born on "The Killer Bride," Salvador was already in a relationship with Paterson although it was only last September 12 when Paterson finally revealed to the public his relationship with Salvador through a kiss.

Paterson posted a video of him and Salvador intimately dancing on Instagram, with the caption "my 🌍" (my world.)

After his post, the 22-year-old actress also shared a photo of her and Paterson on Instagram, which was eventually flooded by comments of industry friends with congratulatory remarks.

In the interview with Echarri, Paterson said he fully supported and understood Salvador's love team with Garcia.

"I've been seeing a lot of this on Twitter, ever since we came out as a couple ... There's a lot of tweets saying that now that we've come out all the things that Josh used to say and do with 'Killer Bride' is cringey and it's like gross and stuff, but you guys got to understand they were in a teleserye together. They've got to sell that to the top of their ability. There's nothing cringey about that. There's a reason why I didn't say anything about it because I understood it. Like they're a love team, right? Which is why it took a year and eight months for us to come out with this relationship because they were love team, it's a marketing thing, right? I want them to succeed and prosper together because I'm not 10 years old. I want them to succeed, it's that simple," Paterson explained.



"I will never call Josh like selfish, gross or cringey because he was doing his job. He's promoting the love team, promoting the show which I think he did perfectly," he added.

Watch Paterson talk about his relationship with Salvador on Kyle Echarri's YouTube page below: